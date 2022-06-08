European Weightlifting Championships: Team Armenia is the 3rd in overall medal standings
10:34, 6 June 2022
YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. Team Armenia ended its performances with 7 medals at the European Weightlifting Championships, held in Tirana, Albania.
Bulgaria tops the medals table – 8 medals, followed by Ukraine – 7 medals. Ukraine is the second as its team captured more gold medals.
Armenia was represented at the Championships by 10 athletes.
Armenian weightlifters won 2 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals.
