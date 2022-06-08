Alec John Such, founding Bon Jovi member and bassist, dies

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. A founding member and original bass player of the American band Bon Jovi, Alec John Such, has died at the age of 70, CNN reports.

“We are heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of our dear friend Alec John Such. He was an original. As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band”, the group said on Twitter.

Such was vital to bringing guitarist Richie Sambora and drummer Tico Torres to the band in its fledgling days, the statement said.

Bon Jovi was formed in New Jersey in 1983 and has had hits with songs including “Livin' On a Prayer” and “Wanted Dead or Alive”, CNN reported.