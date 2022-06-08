Armenian Minister of Culture to meet with UNESCO Assistant Director-General in Paris

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Vahram Dumanyan and his deputy Ara Khzmalyan departed for Paris today on an official visit to attend the event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Armenia’s joining UNESCO, the ministry said in a news release.

A concert will be held on this occasion at the UNESCO Paris headquarters on June 7.

Official speeches by the Armenian side and the UNESCO chief will also be delivered during the event.

Vahram Dumanyan and Ara Khzmalyan are expected to meet with UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Culture Ernesto Ottone on the sidelines of the visit.