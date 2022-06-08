COVID-19: Armenia reports 43 new cases within a week

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. 43 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one week, the ministry of health said.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 423,006.

10,329 tests were conducted within a week.

No death case has been registered. The death toll stands at 8625.

The number of recoveries rose by 15, bringing the total to 412,621.

The number of active cases is 76.