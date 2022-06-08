Over 77% of Kazakh voters support constitutional amendments

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. As many as 77,18% of voters have supported amendments to Kazakhstan’s constitution in a referendum, according to preliminary data released by the Central Referendum Commission, reports TASS.

According to the commission, voter turnout reached 68.06%.

Kazakhstan held its referendum on amending the country’s constitution on Sunday. The amendments limit the power of the head of state, significantly increase the role of parliament and local representative bodies, systemically promote the human right field, restore the Constitutional Court, confirm the final abolition of the death penalty and remove provisions concerning the status of the first Kazakh president, Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The referendum has been recognized as valid with voter turnout exceeding 50%. The constitutional amendments will be approved if supported by more than half of voters in at least 12 of the country’s 17 regions.