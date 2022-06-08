National Academy of Sciences calls for uniting whole potential to resist challenges facing Armenia and Artsakh

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. The National Academy of Sciences of Armenia issued a statement, expressing concerns about the latest developments happening around Armenia and Artsakh.

The statement reads:

“The National Academy of Sciences of Armenia is expressing its concerns about the latest incidents taking place around the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh.

Being an apolitical structure, the statutory task of which is the development of science, the Academy, however, cannot remain indifferent to the existential political challenges for our state and nation. The danger of possible deprivation of homeland and genocide of Artsakh-Armenians is such a challenge today, which is a red line for the humanity.

Artsakh, which has been part of the Armenian civilization for millennia, is an inseparable part of our homeland, the Artsakh-Armenians are the part who have preserved the longest statehood of our nation, our eastern stronghold. However, since at least early 20th century, the Caucasian Tatars, with the support of Turkish circles, later their Azerbaijani descendents, were making all efforts to eliminate any Armenian trace in Artsakh. All these was accompanied by crimes against humanity.

This policy continued also after the collapse of the Soviet Union and gained a special momentum in the new conditions formed as a result of the 2020 44-Day War, in fact turning into an inseparable component of the official ideology of Azerbaijan. Today we are witnessing such open manifestations of this vicious policy as the plans to totally eliminate the Armenian historical-cultural trace in the new territories under its control, spread Armenophobia in all possible international platforms, distort history, ignore the international law, particularly, violate the Geneva Convention on treatment with prisoners of war, etc.

In case of appearing under Azerbaijan’s control, Artsakh will face a quick eviction of Armenians, and the Armenians of Artsakh – deprivation of homeland, genocide. Artsakh cannot be part of a state in any status, which is educating already several of its generations in an atmosphere of greedy Armenophobia. The Republic of Armenia is the guarantor of the security of the people of Artsakh and the exercise of their right to self-determination. We cannot refuse from this fundamental principle.

Today the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh are facing serious challenges. It is necessary to unite all our potential to resist those challenges and find solutions to the existing problems.

The National Academy of Sciences of Armenia is ready to provide professional consulting to the public authorities of Armenia, could become one of the platforms where issues of pan-Armenian significance, solutions could be discussed and alternative options could be proposed for forming a pan-Armenian agenda”.