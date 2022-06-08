Armenia to join Creative Europe program

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. The serious challenges of 2020 greatly impacted the Armenia-EU partnership also in 2021, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Paruyr Hovhannisyan said at the joint session of parliamentary standing committees, stating that among the priority issues of the Armenia-EU cooperation agenda, the activities on eliminating the consequences of the aggression unleashed against Artsakh and the final settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict continued.

“In 2021, because of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the contacts with the EU continued online. The year of 2021 has registered significant developments”, he said, adding that on June 12, 2021, 15 Armenian prisoners of war were returned to homeland thanks to the efforts of the President of the European Council Charles Michel. Another 10 POWs were returned on December 19, 2021. 5 Armenian POWs were returned to Armenia at the mediation of Hungary on December 29, 2021.

“In order to address the consequences of the pandemic, the European Union expressed readiness to provide around 92 million Euros to Armenia. On December 22, 2020, the EU informed the government about the decision to transfer 24 million Euros for mitigating the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic”, he said.

The deputy FM noted that works are also underway for joining the Eurojust, the agency of the European Union dealing with judicial cooperation in criminal matters, which, he said, will create broad opportunities for Armenia. “Works are also underway for Armenia’s joining the Creative Europe program, which will end within months”, he said.