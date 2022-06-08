Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-06-22

YEREVAN, 6 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 6 June, USD exchange rate down by 2.53 drams to 437.62 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 3.20 drams to 469.39 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 7.19 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.70 drams to 549.30 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 150.07 drams to 25957.39 drams. Silver price down by 1.76 drams to 304.05 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.