Vyacheslav Volodin sees the need to improve the CSTO peacekeeping potential

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. The decision of the leaders of the member states to establish a Collective Security Treaty Organization has enabled the establishment of an effective system of interstate cooperation in the Eurasian space, which helps to meet the challenges and threats, ARMENPRESS reports the chairman of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly, Speaker of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin said at the sitting of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly in Yerevan.

Volodin reminded that the meeting of the council is held in the context of the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Collective Security Treaty and the 20th anniversary of the decision to establish the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

"For the first time since the pandemic, we are gathering together here in Yerevan, with the in this particular format. And, of course, it is very important for us to gather in this format in the future, having the opportunity to look each other in the eyes, discuss issues and communicate around a round table, because trust is very important for the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly, and trust cannot be achieved without communication”, Volodin said.

Volodin stressed that the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly contributes to the security and ensuring of sovereignty of the states.

"Our main task is the rapprochement and harmonization of national legislations," the CSTO PA President added.

Volodin reminded that during the entire work of the CSTO, 72 laws and proposals were adopted, which refer to terrorism, extremism, organized crime, drug trafficking, military-technical cooperation, and humanitarian aid.

According to the CSTO PA President, in practice the effectiveness of the CSTO has been confirmed by the activities of peacekeepers in the Republic of Kazakhstan in January 2022.

"The actions of the CSTO peacekeeping force, which included units of all member states, have allowed the Kazakh law enforcement agencies to focus their efforts on restoring the rule of law and eliminating threats to the country's security," Vyacheslav Volodin added.

According to the Speaker of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, based on this experience, it is necessary to continue working to improve the CSTO peacekeeping potential.