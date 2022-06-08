LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-06-22
LONDON, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 6 June:
The price of aluminum up by 2.07% to $2782.50, copper price up by 2.58% to $9745.00, lead price up by 2.10% to $2214.50, nickel price up by 5.63% to $29701.00, tin price up by 1.94% to $35608.00, zinc price up by 0.22% to $3873.00, molybdenum price stood at $39308.37, cobalt price down by 0.14% to $73895.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 13:52 Armenian, Norwegian FMs exchange congratulatory letters on 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations
- 13:43 US Deputy Assistant Secretary Kara C. McDonald to visit Armenia
- 13:36 World Bank forecasts 3.5% economic growth for Armenia in 2022
- 13:25 EU Ambassador to Armenia calls on all sides to refrain from hate speech, not to escalate domestic political situation
- 12:51 Armenian PM sends condolence letter to President of Brazil over Pernambuco deadly rains
- 12:26 Russia’s Lavrov to meet with Pashinyan and Khachaturyan during upcoming Armenia visit
- 12:06 Armenia’s Constitutional Court President highlights constant development of cooperation with Venice Commission
- 11:02 President of Artsakh receives Prosecutor General of Armenia
- 10:36 Legendary filmmaker Artavazd Peleshyan’s “Nature” to premiere in Yerevan June 18
- 10:22 Former Rector of Yerevan State University Aram Simonyan passed away
- 10:18 In new report, European Parliament calls on Turkey to recognize Armenian Genocide
- 10:05 Bundestag MP sees need for finding political solution to Nagorno Karabakh conflict
- 10:01 Armenia’s Constitutional Court President and President of Venice Commission meet in Yerevan
- 09:47 Oscar winning director Terry George to be president of Golden Apricot 19th Yerevan IFF jury
- 09:14 European Stocks - 07-06-22
- 09:13 US stocks up - 07-06-22
- 09:12 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-06-22
- 09:11 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 07-06-22
- 09:10 Oil Prices Up - 07-06-22
- 06.07-21:01 Ambassador Mkrtchyan presents credentials to the President of Albania
- 06.07-20:35 Russia lifts all coronavirus restrictions on transport communication with Armenia and Kyrgyzstan
- 06.07-19:52 Zelensky says he is still ready for direct talks with Putin
- 06.07-18:12 Deputy PM Matevosyan chairs consultation on applications for subsidy programs
- 06.07-17:36 Alen Simonyan will pay an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran next week
- 06.07-17:21 Armenian FM meets with families of POWs illegally held in Azerbaijan
17:50, 06.02.2022
2215 views Greek Defense Ministry ready to assist Armenia in overcoming existing challenges. Nikolaos Chardalias visits Mother See
14:13, 06.01.2022
2155 views Pashinyan, Putin discuss possibility of activating works of OSCE MG Co-Chairmanship during phone talk
11:48, 06.04.2022
2091 views Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan deputy prime ministerial task force clarifies approaches on border and other control issues
12:42, 06.01.2022
2034 views First meeting of Armenia-Azerbaijan Border Commissions held in constructive environment – Minister Sanosyan
17:15, 06.03.2022
2031 views “Huawei Technologies Armenia” LLC Seeds for the Future closing ceremony