UK’s Johnson secures Conservative vote of confidence, remains Prime Minister

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Leader of the UK Conservative Party and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson received support of Conservative lawmakers and will remain in these offices, according to the outcome of the vote of confidence, announced by Graham Brady, leader of the 1922 Committee, reports TASS.

According to the Committee leader, who plays the key role in appointing a new party head when it becomes necessary, a total of 211 Conservative MPs voted in Johnson’s support, while 148 voted against him. In order to remain a party leader, Johnson needed to secure a simple majority of votes. The vote of confidence became necessary after 54 Conservative lawmakers expressed their discontent over the scandal around the parties that took place in the Prime Minister’s office amid Covid restrictions in 2020-2021.

Johnson has been leading the government since 2019.