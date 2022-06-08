Weather forecast in Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Short rain with thunderstorm is expected in Yerevan in the evening of June 7 and in the night of June 8-12, the authorities said.

Air temperature will gradually decrease by 5-7 degrees on June 7-9.

Rain with thunderstorm is also expected in the provinces on June 7 after daytime, in the night of June 8 and after daytime, and on June 9-12.