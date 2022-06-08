Armenian FM meets with families of POWs illegally held in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with the parents and relatives of the Armenian prisoners of war who are still illegally held in Azerbaijan, the ministry said.

Minister Mirzoyan touched upon the works aimed at presenting the issue of the release of the POWs and other persons held to international high-ranking officials, parliamentarians, human rights organizations and then answered to the questions of the meeting participants.

Ararat Mirzoyan reaffirmed that the Foreign Ministry makes all possible efforts for the quick release and repatriation of the POWs.