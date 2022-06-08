Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-06-22

YEREVAN, 7 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 7 June, USD exchange rate down by 3.75 drams to 433.87 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 6.28 drams to 463.11 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.08 drams to 7.11 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 7.27 drams to 542.03 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 190.35 drams to 25767.04 drams. Silver price up by 6.39 drams to 310.44 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.