Zelensky says he is still ready for direct talks with Putin
YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that he is ready for direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, ARMENPRESS reports TASS said, citing Zelensky's statement.
"I am determined to hold direct talks with President Putin if we are ready to seriously discuss ending this war," Zelensky told the Financial Times.
- 13:52 Armenian, Norwegian FMs exchange congratulatory letters on 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations
- 13:43 US Deputy Assistant Secretary Kara C. McDonald to visit Armenia
- 13:36 World Bank forecasts 3.5% economic growth for Armenia in 2022
- 13:25 EU Ambassador to Armenia calls on all sides to refrain from hate speech, not to escalate domestic political situation
- 12:51 Armenian PM sends condolence letter to President of Brazil over Pernambuco deadly rains
- 12:26 Russia’s Lavrov to meet with Pashinyan and Khachaturyan during upcoming Armenia visit
- 12:06 Armenia’s Constitutional Court President highlights constant development of cooperation with Venice Commission
- 11:02 President of Artsakh receives Prosecutor General of Armenia
- 10:36 Legendary filmmaker Artavazd Peleshyan’s “Nature” to premiere in Yerevan June 18
- 10:22 Former Rector of Yerevan State University Aram Simonyan passed away
- 10:18 In new report, European Parliament calls on Turkey to recognize Armenian Genocide
- 10:05 Bundestag MP sees need for finding political solution to Nagorno Karabakh conflict
- 10:01 Armenia’s Constitutional Court President and President of Venice Commission meet in Yerevan
- 09:47 Oscar winning director Terry George to be president of Golden Apricot 19th Yerevan IFF jury
- 09:14 European Stocks - 07-06-22
- 09:13 US stocks up - 07-06-22
- 09:12 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-06-22
- 09:11 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 07-06-22
- 09:10 Oil Prices Up - 07-06-22
- 06.07-21:01 Ambassador Mkrtchyan presents credentials to the President of Albania
- 06.07-20:35 Russia lifts all coronavirus restrictions on transport communication with Armenia and Kyrgyzstan
- 06.07-19:52 Zelensky says he is still ready for direct talks with Putin
- 06.07-18:12 Deputy PM Matevosyan chairs consultation on applications for subsidy programs
- 06.07-17:36 Alen Simonyan will pay an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran next week
- 06.07-17:21 Armenian FM meets with families of POWs illegally held in Azerbaijan
17:50, 06.02.2022
2215 views Greek Defense Ministry ready to assist Armenia in overcoming existing challenges. Nikolaos Chardalias visits Mother See
14:13, 06.01.2022
2155 views Pashinyan, Putin discuss possibility of activating works of OSCE MG Co-Chairmanship during phone talk
11:48, 06.04.2022
2091 views Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan deputy prime ministerial task force clarifies approaches on border and other control issues
12:42, 06.01.2022
2034 views First meeting of Armenia-Azerbaijan Border Commissions held in constructive environment – Minister Sanosyan
17:15, 06.03.2022
2031 views “Huawei Technologies Armenia” LLC Seeds for the Future closing ceremony