Russia lifts all coronavirus restrictions on transport communication with Armenia and Kyrgyzstan

YEREVAN, JUNE 7, ARMENPRESS. Russia has lifted coronavirus restrictions on transport communication with Armenia and Kyrgyzstan, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, the relevant decision, was signed by the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin.

Earlier, the Russian government decided to compile a list of countries from which temporary restrictions on Russian transport communication should be lifted. The list includes 9 countries, including Belarus, Kazakhstan, China, Mongolia and Ukraine. The decision of May 22 was amended, the names of Armenia and Kyrgyzstan were added.