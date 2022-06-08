LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-06-22

LONDON, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 7 June:

The price of aluminum down by 0.14% to $2778.50, copper price down by 0.47% to $9699.00, lead price up by 0.41% to $2223.50, nickel price down by 0.74% to $29481.00, tin price up by 1.31% to $36073.00, zinc price down by 1.96% to $3797.00, molybdenum price down by 1.85% to $38580.85, cobalt price down by 1.35% to $72900.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.