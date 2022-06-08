Armenia’s Constitutional Court President and President of Venice Commission meet in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. President of the Constitutional Court of Armenia Arman Dilanyan met today with President of the Council of Europe’s Venice Commission Claire Bazy Malaurie, who arrived in Armenia on a two-day official visit, Armenpress correspondent reports.

Welcoming Ms Claire Bazy Malaurie in Yerevan, Arman Dilanyan thanked her for accepting the invitation to visit Armenia.

“I want to once again congratulate you on your election as President of the Venice Commission. The continent of Europe is facing quite difficult times, and I hope we will be able to overcome these problems with your support. I want to specifically note that we attach great importance to our cooperation with the Council of Europe, to our partnership with the Venice Commission. We have old traditions of cooperation, they have been for decades. I hope under your presidency these ties will not only strengthen, but also a new impetus will be given to these relations”, Arman Dilanyan said in his welcoming remarks.

In her turn the President of the Venice Commission said that she is very happy to be in Armenia and highlighted this meeting especially after the coronavirus pandemic and the refreshing of the relations with a CoE member state.