Armenia’s Constitutional Court President highlights constant development of cooperation with Venice Commission

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. The Constitutional Court of Armenia attaches importance to the constant development of cooperation with the Venice Commission, President of the Constitutional Court Arman Dilanyan said during a conference entitled “Judiciary as a Guarantor of Democracy” in Yerevan.

The conference was also attended President of the Venice Commission Claire Bazy Malaurie, Head of the European Union’s Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, Head o the Council of Europe Office in Yerevan Martina Schmidt, representatives of judiciary and others.

“On behalf of the Constitutional Court of Armenia, I want to generally highlight the continuous development of cooperation with the Council of Europe and its specialized bodies, particularly the Venice Commission. The Council of Europe is one of our key international partners, and the current cooperation is just exemplary in its nature, one of the best proofs of which is the official visit of President of the Venice Commission Claire Bazy Malaurie to Armenia and today’s conference”, Arman Dilanyan said.