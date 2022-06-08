Russia’s Lavrov to meet with Pashinyan and Khachaturyan during upcoming Armenia visit

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Lavrov will meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Vahagn Khachaturyan during his upcoming working visit to Armenia, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

Lavrov will arrive in Yerevan on June 8-9 for participating in the session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

The meeting of the Armenian and Russian Foreign Ministers will be held on June 9.