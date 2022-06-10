Armenian, Norwegian FMs exchange congratulatory letters on 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Norway exchanged congratulatory messages on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Kingdom of Norway, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

In his message, Ararat Mirzoyan, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia, particularly noted that the mutual respect between the two countries, adherence to democratic values, rule of law and respect for human rights, as well as historically rooted warm ties formed a basis for cooperation over the three decades. Foreign Minister Mirzoyan emphasized that the Armenian people remember with gratitude Fridtjof Nansen, prominent Norwegian humanitarian, faithful and caring friend of Armenians, who epitomizes the collective identity of the Norwegian people for the Armenians. Expressing gratitude for Norway's unprecedented support in the fight against COVID-19, Ararat Mirzoyan expressed his conviction that Armenia and Norway will jointly contribute to the development of cooperation and the expansion of the bilateral agenda.

Anniken Huitfeldt, Foreign Minister of Norway, noted that as members of the United Nations, the Council of Europe, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, Armenia and Norway have built bilateral relations on the basis of international commitments, shared values and principles. The Foreign Minister of Norway highlighted the importance of further strengthening relations with Armenia, and reaffirmed the Norwegian Government's readiness to continue cooperation with Armenia based on democratic values and respect for human rights for the benefit of the two nations.