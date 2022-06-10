Armenian referees to officiate Estonia U-21-Croatia U-21 match

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. UEFA European U-21 championship qualification round Group A match between Estonia U-21 and Croatia U-21 will take place in Estonian city of Parnu on June 8.

Armenian referees will officiate the match. The referee is Ashot Ghaltakhchyan, assistant referees are Mesrop Ghazaryan and Artur Gdlyan, the 4th official is Zaven Hovhannisyan, the Football Federation of Armenia reported.