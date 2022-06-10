Second meeting of “3+3” South Caucasus platform to be held in near future – Russian FM

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. The second meeting of the “3+3” South Caucasus cooperation platform (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia –Russia, Turkey, Iran) will take place in the near future, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference following the talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, reports TASS.

“We agreed on how to continue the work in the South Caucasus. You know about the 3+3 format created at the initiative of Turkey. We held the first meeting in Moscow, the Georgian colleagues could not participate, but we emphasize that we will always be happy to see them there. The next meeting is being planned in the near future”, the Russian FM said.