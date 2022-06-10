Prime Minister Pashinyan awards group of devotees of Public Television

YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan together with his wife Anna Hakobyan, President Vahagn Khachaturyan, as well as a number of high-ranking officials visited the Public Television Company of Armenia, the PM’s Office said.

The Prime Minister and the President presented awards to a group of devotees of the Public Television on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of the Public Television.

In particular, Nikol Pashinyan awarded the Commemorative Medal of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia to Nara Shlepchyan, the first host of the Armenian Television, People's Artist of the Armenian SSR, member of the Board of the Public Television and Radio Company of Armenia, and Elmira Arsenyan, the Producer Director of the TV company. The latter's award was given to her colleague Artavazd Yeghoyan, as Mrs. Arsenyan is abroad.

Alvard Lazaryan, Senior Digital Archivist of the Digital Archive of the Public Television, Arsen Nazaryan, Head of the Editing Department, Smbat Sargsyan, Editor of the Production Process Support Department of the News Service, and Anichka Hunanyan, Head of the Television Fund Rehabilitation Laboratory received Letter of Gratitude from the Prime Minister.

After the awarding ceremony, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated everyone on the 65th anniversary of the Public TV. "In general, I think that age itself suggests that, at least, many of those present have been accompanied by Public Television throughout their lives. This is why we have a special attitude and special feelings towards the Public Television, because at every stage of our lives we remember ourselves in the role of a viewer of the Public Television.

Today, I'm very pleased to have the opportunity to pay our respects to the staff of Public Television who have played the most important role over the years. And I must hope that the Public Television will continue to appear with prominent, significant figures in the field of television, in the field of journalism, in the field of public discussions in the Republic of Armenia. These figures should also be shaped in the Public Television; they must become important mouthpieces for talking to our society, for dialogue. And this is the role of Public Television in general.”

In conclusion, the Prime Minister also congratulated the Armenian national football team on its victory in Yerevan and expressed hope that the solemn ceremony dedicated to the 65th anniversary of the Public Television will be stronger marked by the successful game of the Armenian national team.

Afterwards, the Prime Minister and his wife watched the Scotland-Armenia match of the group stage of the UEFA Nations League from the big screen in the backyard of the TV company, which was broadcast on the Public TV.