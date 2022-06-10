Armenia interested in intensifying activities of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship – FM

YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is interested in activating the works of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship – the negotiation format having an international mandate by the international community, aimed at the comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Yerevan on June 9.

The FM reminded that the principles for the settlement of the NK conflict have been developed by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

“Our discussion today, of course, focused on the possible document on normalization of the relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as on issues relating to the settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. I reaffirmed the readiness of the Armenian government to make efforts to achieve stability and peace in the region. In this context addressing the Nagorno Karabakh conflict is vital which will include the key points on ensuring the security and all rights of the people of Artsakh and determining the final status of Nagorno Karabakh”, the Armenian FM said, recalling the latest statement of the Armenian and Russian leaders where they affirmed the importance of using the potential and experience of the OSCE MG Co-Chairmanship institute in accordance with its international mandate.