Armenian Ombudswoman meets with US Deputy Assistant Secretary Kara C. McDonald

YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Kristinne Grigoryan met today with the United States Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor, Kara C. McDonald, the Ombudswoman’s Office said.

During the meeting Ombudsperson Kristinne Grigoryan presented the situation of human rights in Armenia.

Kara C. McDonald congratulated Kristinne Grigoryan on assuming office and discussed the challenges relating to the protection of human rights. She expressed readiness for further cooperation.