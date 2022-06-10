Venice Commission President visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. President of the Council of Europe’s Venice Commission Claire Bazy Malaurie and her delegation visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan to pay tribute to the memory of the Genocide victims.

The delegation was accompanied by President of the Constitutional Court of Armenia Arman Dilanyan, the Court’s press service said.

The President of the Venice Commission arrived in Armenia on June 8.