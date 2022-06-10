Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 June 2022

Person whose act is not considered a crime under new Criminal Code will be released from punishment. The bill is adopted

YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. The National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia in the second reading fully adopted the draft law on enactment of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia, which, among other amendments, envisages releasing from punishment those persons whose acts are not considered a crime under the new Criminal Code, ARMENPRESS reports the draft law received 56 votes in favor at the June 9 special sitting.








