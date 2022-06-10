The resident of Berdzor, lost on the Azerbaijani side, was returned through the mediation of peacekeepers

YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. The 69-year-old resident of Berdzor, lost on the Azerbaijani side, was returned to the Armenian side through the mediation of peacekeepers, ARMENPRESS reports the Police of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Artsakh Republic informed.

In particular, the statement says that on June 1, the police received a report of the disappearance of a 69-year-old resident of Berdzor.

As a result of the joint search operations carried out by the Kashatagh Regional Police Department and the staff of the Russian peacekeeping mission, it turned out that the latter got lost and appeared on the Azerbaijani side.

As a result of the negotiations mediated by the peacekeepers, on June 9, at around 12:00, the citizen of Artsakh was handed over to the officers of the Kashatagh regional police department. The circumstances are being clarified.