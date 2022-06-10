Cancellation ceremony of postage stamp dedicated to Armenia’s chairmanship at CSTO held in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. A ceremony of cancelling a postage stamp and envelope dedicated to the CSTO jubilee year and Armenia’s presidency at the CSTO was held today in Yerevan following the session of the Council of the CSTO Foreign Ministers.

The postage stamps were cancelled by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas and HayPost CJSC CEO Hayk Karapetyan.

The stamp has been printed in France with a print-run of 20 000 pcs.

The author of the stamp’s design is David Dovlatyan.

After the ceremony the CSTO Secretary General reminded that 2022 is a jubilee year for the CSTO as this year marks the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Collective Security Treaty and the 20th anniversary of the CSTO. He thanked the Armenian side for all the initiatives on this occasion.

Armenia assumed the CSTO presidency on September 16, 2021 for a one-year term.