LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-06-22

LONDON, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 10 June:

The price of aluminum is down by 2.93% to $2680.00, copper price is down by 1.74% to $9447.50, lead price is down by 2.19% to $2148.00, nickel price is down by 2.71% to $27264.00, tin price is down by 4.01% to $35265.00, zinc price is down by 1.85% to $3692.50, molybdenum price stood at $37963.56, cobalt price stood at $72900.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.