European Stocks - 10-06-22
MOSCOW, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 10 June:
The value of German DAX is down by 3.08% to 13761.83 points, French CAC 40 is down by 2.69% to 6187.23 points, British FTSE is down by 2.12% to 7317.52 points, and Russian RTSI is up by 4.64% to 1268.83 points.
