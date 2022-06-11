The Armenian Diocese of Germany condemns the mass run over of pedestrians in Berlin

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Diocese of Germany strongly condemns the run over of pedestrians by a 29-year-old man in Berlin on the morning of June 9, killing one and injuring several citizens, including school-age children, ARMENPRESS reports the Armenian Diocese of Germany said in a statement.

"According to media reports, the author of this inhuman, hateful act, most likely, but not yet completely confirmed, is an Armenian citizen of Germany, named Gor H.. Again, according to media reports, the perpetrator had mental problems, most likely acting in a state of mental disorder. We hope that the police and other relevant bodies will find out all the details of this unfortunate incident," orer.eu quoted the Diocese as saying.

The Armenian Diocese of Germany informed that according to their data, the person who committed the act is someone unknown to the community. "We do not know anyone who knows him at this time. However, whatever the motives of the act, whoever committed it, the Armenian Diocese of Germany strongly condemns this inhuman act and expresses its solidarity with all the victims. We reject any act of this nature, regardless of the nationality or national-religious affiliation of the perpetrator.

We pray for the peace of soul of the victim of the crime, as well as for the speedy recovery and health of all the wounded," the Diocese said in its statement.