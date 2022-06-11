Forget France, Armenia is the center of winemaking. Euronews's coverage of Armenian winemaking

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. "Forget France: Armenia is the hub of winemaking!" The leading international media network "Euronews" headlined its reflection, declaring the Armenian plateau the ancient homeland of winemaking.

ARMENPRESS reports "Euronews" tells about the 8000-year-old traditions of Armenian viticulture and 6000-year-old winemaking culture, adding that one should not miss one of the oldest winemaking regions, Armenia when thinking about wine. The media emphasizes the fact that the unique exhibits kept in the Wine History Museum recently opened in Armenia open the way for visitors to the past and modern solutions of Armenian winemaking, showing the deep connection of the region, religion, culture, and medicine with Armenian wine.

"The museum is located only 30 km away from Yerevan, in Armenia Wine Winery, it is located in 8 meters deep basalt rocks ։ when you go through an underground tunnel, you feel like you are entering a huge wine cellar."- says "Euronews" adding; "The historical-archeological-ethnographic samples in the museum show how the wine accompanied the Armenians from the cradle to the burial rites." Taking advantage of the museum's tendency to popularize the culture of ancient winemaking, "Euronews" points out the existence of a bibliography, which proves that Armenia is truly the cradle of winemaking.