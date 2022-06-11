FLYONE ARMENIA to carry out first Yerevan-Beirut-Yerevan flight on June 16

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. The first Armenian national airline FLYONE ARMENIA starts regular flights to Lebanon on June 16. The first Yerevan - Beirut - Yerevan flight from Zvartnots Airport to Rafic Hariri International Airport will take place on Thursday, June 16. Then there will be two flights a week, Monday and Thursday. The flights will be carried out from "Zvartnots" international airport at an affordable price for everyone.

"We are looking forward to FLYONE ARMENIA’s flights to Beirut. It is a crucial event for us. It is an opportunity to connect our two friendly peoples more closely, to make travel opportunities accessible to everyone - tourists, businessmen and the Armenian community. We will do our best to make these flights demanded by our passengers," said Aram Ananyan, Chairman of the Board of FLYONE ARMENIA, reports ARMENPRESS.