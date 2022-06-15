UEFA Nations League: Match officials appointed for Armenia vs Scotland match

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Match officials have been appointed for UEFA Nations League B league Group 1 match between Armenia and Scotland, the Football Federation of Armenia reports.

The referee is Nikola Dabanovic (MNE), assistant referees are Milovan Djukic (MNE) and Vladan Todorovic (MNE), the 4th official is Milos Boskovic (POL). The Video Assistant referee will be Kevin Blom (NED), and the Assistant Video Assistant Referee Clay Ruperti (NED). Lucilio Batista (POR) has been appointed as the Observer and Lennart Vestervall as the Delegate of the match.

The match between Armenia and Scotland will take place on June 14 at 20:00 (Yerevan time).