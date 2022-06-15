Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 June 2022

COVID-19: Armenia reports 38 new cases within a week

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. 38 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one week, the ministry of health said.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 423,044.

10,782 tests were conducted within a week.

No death case has been registered. The death toll stands at 8625.

The number of recoveries rose by 47, bringing the total to 412,668.

