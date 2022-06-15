Armenia’s Civil Aviation Committee Head resigns

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Head of the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia Tatevik Revazyan announced her resignation today.

“Time has come to resign from the post of the Head of the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia. I am grateful for this opportunity provided to me – almost 4 years full of trials and success to serve the aviation sector and our people. I am proud of the results my team achieved, especially with the steps aimed at ensuring the security of our sky. The results of the steps aimed at improving also the security will be clearly visible soon”, she said in a statement on social media.

She added that she has achieved the goals she put on herself in 2018 when joining the Civil Aviation Committee.