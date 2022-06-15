Armenian deputy minister of sport participates in WADA annual symposium in Switzerland

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Karen Giloyan participated in the annual symposium of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in Lausanne on the sidelines of his working visit in Switzerland, the ministry said in a news release.

During the visit Karen Giloyan met with WADA’s President Witold Bańka, Director Tom May, Chief Operating Officer Frédéric Donzé and other officials.

A number of important issues were discussed. The deputy minister said that WADA highly appreciated the attitude of the Armenian government in the fight against doping.

At the invitation of Karen Giloyan, the WADA President is expected to visit Armenia in autumn.