Artsakh Speaker of Parliament visits France

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Artur Tovmasyan met with Permanent Representative of Artsakh in France Hovhannes Gevorgyan and his staff in Paris on June 13, the Artsakh Parliament’s press service said.

The meeting touched upon the assistance provided by French politicians and local self-government authorities during the 2020 Artsakh War, and the necessity of making it constant.

The Speaker of Parliament highlighted the importance of the adoption of resolutions by the French Senate and National Assembly immediately after the war on the recognition of the Republic of Artsakh.

Artur Tovmasyan also highly valued the work of the Artsakh Permanent Representation in France.

The Speaker is also scheduled to meet with French political circles and representatives of the Armenian community during the visit.