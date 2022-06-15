Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 June 2022

FIFA and UEFA Presidents to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. FIFA President Gianni Infantino and UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin will visit Armenia, the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) said.

“They will take part in the events within the frameworks of the FFA 30th anniversary celebration. The details - coming soon”, the FFA said.








