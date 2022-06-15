The first documentary book on the Armenian Genocide published in Spain

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. The first documentary book on the Armenian Genocide has been published in Spain. ARMENPRESS reports the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in Spain informs that on this occasion on June 13 Ambassador Sos Avetisyan received the author of the book, lecturer at CEU San Pablo University of Madrid, political analyst, journalist Ricardo Ruiz de la Serna.

The Ambassador stressed the importance of the book in raising awareness about the Armenian Genocide in Spain.

The book is available in all bookstores in Spain.