LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-06-22

LONDON, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 13 June:

The price of aluminum down by 1.94% to $2628.00, copper price down by 1.62% to $9294.00, lead price down by 2.33% to $2098.00, nickel price down by 4.90% to $25929.00, tin price down by 6.72% to $32895.00, zinc price down by 2.14% to $3613.50, molybdenum price down by 0.58% to $37743.09, cobalt price down by 0.67% to $72415.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.