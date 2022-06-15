Parliament session kicks off – LIVE
YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Armenia convened a session today.
22 items are on agenda.
The lawmakers will debate at second hearing the bills on making amendments to the Law on Prosecution, as well as a number of other laws.
The Parliament will also debate the 2021 state budget performance annual report.
