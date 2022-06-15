Nagorno Karabakh issue most important, most urgent issue between Armenia and Azerbaijan – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. The trilateral statement signed between Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020 was a step to stop violence in Nagorno Karabakh, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview to Al Jazeera during the official visit in Qatar.

“But I should state that this statement hasn’t addressed the Nagorno Karabakh issue, and Nagorno Karabakh issue should be addressed, and we hope that in upcoming times we will be able to address Nagorno Karabakh issue as well”, the PM said.

Pashinyan stated that Armenia has several tracks with Azerbaijan. “Recently we have established a commission for border delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and it is very important to continue that work. Only one meeting occurred, but we have already agreed that the second meeting will take place in Moscow, the Russian capital, and the third meeting will take place in Brussels. And we hope that with the support of our international partners and of course through the direct work we will be able to delimit our borders”, he said.

Asked what will be the position of Armenia if the border commission decides that the entire territory of Nagorno Karabakh should belong to Azerbaijan, the Armenian PM said: “The commission for border delimitation has nothing to do with the Nagorno Karabakh issue, because, as I said, we have different tracks with Azerbaijan. One track is border delimitation, and border security also, it is very important, and is under the mandate of this commission because we need to keep the stability and security alongside of our borders. The second issue is the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. There is one more track connected with the opening of the regional transportation and economic communication. But, of course, the most important and the most urgent issue between Armenia and Azerbaijan and for the peace in our region is Nagorno Karabakh issue”.

Pashinyan highlighted Russia’s role as the guarantor of the trilateral statement. “Russia is the strategic partner and ally of Armenia, but Russia is a very close country for Azerbaijan too”, he noted.