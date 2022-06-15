PM Pashinyan touches upon consequences of war in Ukraine on Armenia’s economy

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenia, like all the countries around the world, is very concerned about the situation around Ukraine, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview to Al Jazeera.

“What we see now? We see actually the collapse of the international order, and no one knows what will be the next international order. And of course, we are in favor of solving all issues through dialogue and peacefully”, he said.

When asked to comment on what impact the war in Ukraine could have on the Armenian economy, the PM noted: “Of course, it isn’t a pleasant situation in terms of economy for us. But to be honest, we had a 8.6% economic growth in the first quarter and we hope that we will be able to continue that dynamics. After the events in Ukraine many people and many businesses transferred from Russia to Armenia because we have mutual economic space and both Armenia and Russia are members of the Eurasian Economic Union”.

Pashinyan stated that not only the economic situation in Russia directly impacts the Armenian economy, but also the global economic tension connected with food supplies, inflation, etc. “But now the numbers of the economy of Armenia are quite positive”, he added.

Nikol Pashinyan said Armenia is trying to be direct, honest and reliable partner for Russia, for the European and Western partners, and for neighbors. “It isn’t easy task, but I think, the leadership is stipulated for situations like we have now. And it is our duty to manage this situation and keep the proper relations with our partners and not to betray anyone”, the PM stated.