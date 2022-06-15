Armenian PM expresses hope for opening border and establishing diplomatic relations with Turkey

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan commented on the ongoing process of normalizing the relations between Armenia and Turkey in an interview to Al Jazeera, calling the current dialogue “positive” and expressing hope for achieving “tangible results”.

“We have started conversation through special representatives of Armenia and Turkey. The situation is that the conversation itself is very positive, and we hope that we will have tangible results. Now I can’t say that we have no any results because after the start of the conversation, for example, we have established direct flights between Armenia and Turkey. But it is something that we had before. I hope we will be able to establish diplomatic relations and open the border between Armenia and Turkey which is closed for thirty years”, he stated.