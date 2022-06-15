Wording of so-called corridor unacceptable for us – Armenian PM

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. In an interview to Al Jazeera, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan touched upon the issue of opening of regional communications, stating that the wording of the so-called corridor in this context is unacceptable for Armenia.

The reporter asked what is Armenia’s approach and position over the “corridor” that is supposed to connect Azerbaijan and Ankara by passing through the territory of Armenia, and the PM said: “You know the wording, the narrative of so-called corridor is unacceptable for us, and it is red line for us. Because in our region, according to the trilateral statement, which was mentioned in the beginning of our conversation, we have one corridor in our region, and this is Lachin corridor connecting Nagorno Karabakh with Armenia. But we have another point in our trilateral statement which is about the opening of communications, meaning, for example, railways, roads, etc. And we are ready to and we are discussing that actually, to open regional communications both for Armenia and Azerbaijan with the respect of sovereignty and the laws of our countries”.