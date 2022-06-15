‘Iran is a friendly country for us’ – Armenian PM

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. In an interview to Al Jazeera in Qatar, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan touched upon also the relations of Armenia with its neighbors, particularly with Iran.

“We have four neighbors, and with two of them we have very good relations, I mean Georgia and Iran. Iran is a friendly country for us, and we consider Iran as a friendly country, which also has good relations with Azerbaijan too. It isn’t our intention not to have good relations with countries which have good relations with Azerbaijan. But now we have very close ties with Iran”, he said, expressing hope that with the cooperation with Iran, Armenia will be able to enhance the bilateral trade with Qatar as well.

“And we are working on developing the communications connecting Iran with Armenia, and now we are in the process of constructing a very strategic highway named North-South, connecting our Georgian border with our Iranian border. And we hope that as a result of that project, our economic relations with Iran will increase. By the way, the Eurasian Economic Union has free trade agreement with Iran which is very important for our bilateral relations as well”, the Armenian PM said.