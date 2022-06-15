Exhibition on Armenian-Arab relations opens at Qatar National Library

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. “Arabic messages from Armenia: Heritage for Cultural Dialogue” temporary exhibition opened in the National Library of Qatar on June 14 on the sidelines of the official visit of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his delegation in Doha, Armenpress correspondent reports.

9 duplicate samples from the numismatic and archeological collections of the History Museum of Armenia were displayed at the exhibition.

The exhibition posters presented cultural values and historical facts about the Armenian-Arab long-lasting relations.

The exhibition will remain open for a week.